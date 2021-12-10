Mayor Bowser Brings Back the #FITDC Fresh Start 5K, Invites Residents to Register

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 10 am, Mayor Bowser will kick off the New Year by hosting her 8th annual #FITDC Fresh Start 5K. This year’s race will take place at the scenic Anacostia Park. Each year, this signature event encourages residents to celebrate the new year in a healthy way and marks the first of a year-long series of health and wellness events that are part of the FITDC initiative. Individuals interested in registering to run or walk in the 5K can register at fitdcfreshstart5k.com “DC is open and the Fresh Start 5K is back,” said Mayor Bowser. “I am so happy to bring back one of my favorite traditions – kicking off the New Year on the right foot by coming together with thousands of neighbors from across all eight wards to cheer each other on and have fun. Reach out to friends and family and register together today.” The Fresh Start 5K is a New Year’s Day tradition that routinely draws over 2,000 participants, coming from all eight wards. Last year, when the in-person event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual 5K was held and over 2,500 participants signed up to run in their own neighborhoods. Established in 2015, FITDC is Mayor Muriel Bowser’s health and wellness initiative designed to close the health gap among District residents and help communities live healthier and more active lifestyles. In 2022, this comprehensive approach to improving public health will reach over 25,000 residents through 5Ks, bike rides, outdoor fitness classes, nutrition seminars, and mental health forums. The Fresh Start 5K is free and open to people of all ages. As always, Mayor Bowser will be in attendance to welcome eventgoers and participate in the 5K. Each participant will receive a #FITDC Fresh Start t-shirt, runner’s bib, and other giveaways courtesy of the 5K presenting partner, AETNA. Other race partners include Road Runners, Compass Coffee, Jersey Mike’s, and Vida Fitness.

WHO: Mayor Muriel Bowser Community Members WHEN: Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 10 am Same-day registration and packet pickup begins at 9 am WHERE: Anacostia Park 1500 Anacostia Drive, SE *Closest Metro: Anacostia Metro Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected]