Years before UC Hastings pondered rechristening, California Supreme Court ditched founder’s name

After Tani Cantil-Sakauye became the 28th chief justice of the California Supreme Court, she learned that a computer research engine the court used for online judicial education was named “Serranus [Hastings],” after its first chief justice. “We’re the judiciary. This is a place where we need to be neutral,” said Cantil-Sakauye, who was appointed to the court by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2011. “Names of things can sometimes end up tainting the work we do here.”