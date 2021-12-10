Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,001 in the last 365 days.

Years before UC Hastings pondered rechristening, California Supreme Court ditched founder’s name

After Tani Cantil-Sakauye became the 28th chief justice of the California Supreme Court, she learned that a computer research engine the court used for online judicial education was named “Serranus [Hastings],” after its first chief justice. “We’re the judiciary. This is a place where we need to be neutral,” said Cantil-Sakauye, who was appointed to the court by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2011. “Names of things can sometimes end up tainting the work we do here.”

You just read:

Years before UC Hastings pondered rechristening, California Supreme Court ditched founder’s name

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.