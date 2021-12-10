GUIÓN PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MUSICAL ARTIST JADE NOVAH
Novah’s Recent Single, “I Wanna Know,’ Debuted Among the Five Top Singles On The iTunes R&B ChartLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading international management firm GUIÓN PARTNERS has partnered with the rising music star Jade Novah for future projects. This announcement has caused a lot of excitement among Novah’s fans, who can’t wait to see what this partnership will bring.
Bringing Novah into partnership comes with some excitement in the music industry. She is a young multi-talented artist who has won some of the most prestigious accolades and awards a singer could achieve. Those awards include the no. 1 spot on iTunes R&B charts for her second-year album ‘STAGES,’ which debuted in the spring of 2020, ‘Outstanding New Artist’ nomination by NAACP Image Awards for the album ‘ALL BLUE,’ and the ‘Viral Sensation of the Year’ award by TV One.
“I’m a millennial, so we’re in this day and age where we have access to information, and we’re able to question everything and unlearn things that we were taught before we got to this space where we are now,” said a visibly elated Novah.
The business relationship between Novah and GUIÓN PARTNERS began in 2021 when Lindsay Guión, Chief Executive Officer of GUIÓN PARTNERS, invited her to perform at the 41st Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association, Inc. (BESLA) through a sponsorship. The event took place on November 6th. 2021 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the Conrad Punta de Mita Resort.
Her appearance and performance at the event charmed the audience, especially when she belted cover songs such as Careful by Cardi B and some of her original songs, including Somebody Son and All Blue.
Novah presented a medley of Hip Hop and R&B at the BESLA stage. Most of her performances on that night can be found on the IG Live posted on the GPI Instagram page. Some of the songs she sang in addition to her covers include Real Love - Mary J. Blige, God’s Plan - Drake, and Skywalker - Miguel ft. Travis Scott.
Most recently, Novah released ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ a new single which debuted among the five top singles on the iTunes R&B chart. On top of all that, Novah is into writing credits, comedy, and acting.
“Our plan for a future partnership is to bring her into some of our future projects, including Therapy Skin, future musical performances, and highlighting the contribution that GUIÓN PARTNERS put into new talent,” says Lindsay Guión.
Novah is an expert at staying above the clouds in music and life. This multidimensional artist emulates a higher level of consciousness, introspection, positivity and manages to pull a mainstream appeal. Some of her songs include Cosmic Love, Bulletproof, Lay It Down, Newness, Zombie, Somebody Son, Try, to name just a few.
About Jade Novah
Going by the professional name Jade Novah (Born 1986), Lindsay Fields is a multi-hyphenated R&B singer and a rising music star who has worked with music icons like Mýa, Missy Elliott Rihanna, and Beyoncé, among others. She’s even impersonated Beyoncé in many performances, including musical sketch comedies on her YouTube channel. Her original music, skits, and covers have attracted more than 50 million views on YouTube.
About GUIÓN PARTNERS
GUIÓN PARTNERS is a global management consulting firm founded in 2005 by entertainment industry veteran Lindsay Guión. With help from over 65 trained marketing and management professionals, the company works with some of the biggest talent in the music, film, and sports industries, along with many more. They provide innovative solutions to bring projects to the next level.
For requests and press inquiries, contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates or (323) 420-6575 at lajass365@gmail.com.
