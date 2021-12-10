Cobbs Creek Parkway Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties on Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line painting and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Cobbs Creek Parkway between Christian Street and 58th Street in Philadelphia for line painting;

Route 3 (Paoli Pike) at the Garfield Avenue/Westtown Road Intersection in West Goshen Township, Chester County for delineator installation; and

Route 100 at the Rick Road Intersection in Douglass Township, Montgomery County, for delineator installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

