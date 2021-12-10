Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike), Route 352 (Middletown Road) Restricted for Resurfacing Operations in Chester, Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Chester and Delaware counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Fallowfield Road in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County for paving operations; and

Tuesday, December 14, through Friday December 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Van Leer Avenue and Route 926 (Street Road) in Middletown, Edgmont and Thornbury townships in Delaware County for base repair operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #