I-95, U.S. 1 Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 in Philadelphia and Bucks counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, December 13, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, December 13, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 between the Rockhill Drive and the Route 213 (Maple Avenue) interchanges in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County;

Monday, December 13, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 between the Rockhill Drive and the Route 213 (Maple Avenue) interchanges in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County; and

Wednesday, December 15, and Thursday, December 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue and the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

