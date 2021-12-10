I-95, 422 East Restricted for Guiderail Operations in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties

12/10/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on Interstate 95 and eastbound U.S. 422 in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery counties, for guiderail operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Sunday, December 12, through Thursday, December 30, weeknights and Sundays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Philadelphia County line and the Interstate 276 Interchange in Bensalem and Bristol townships, Bucks County, for guiderail repair;

Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 between the First Avenue and the U.S. 202 interchanges for guiderail removal via a Pennsylvania Turnpike project; and

Sunday, December 19, through Thursday, December 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Route 291 Interchange and the Market Street on-ramp for guiderail repair.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

