From Litigation to Salivation: Long Time New York Attorney Publishes Cookbook Featuring Over 70 Original Recipes
EINPresswire.com/ -- "From Courtroom to Cucina" is a new book by New York based CivilLaw Attorney Danielle Caminiti. When the 2020 pandemic shut down the courtrooms, Caminiti poured her passion into cooking. The end result is an original recipe book blending in traditional New York food as well as multi-generational family favorites.
From Courtroom to Cucina: 70 Authentic Recipes that Took Me From Litigation to Salivation
https://www.amazon.com/Courtroom-Cucina-Authentic-Litigation-Salivation-ebook/dp/B09MT5XZLG/
"Having grown up in a closely knit Italian-American family in New York City, I've always had a genuine appreciation for food and culture. This book is for the beginner and the experienced King or Queen of the kitchen. Each dish is unique and has a high flavor profile,” said Danielle Caminiti.
Some of the authentic recipes in the cookbook include: Savory Pesto Waffles, craft cocktails like the Raspberry Persimmon Smash, Thai Lettuce Wraps, hearty Greek Lamb and Orzo Stuffed Peppers, and traditional Sunday Sauce and Meatballs. Caminiti also presents crowd-pleasing appetizer recipes such as Stuffed Mushrooms, her prized Pizza Napoletana, and scrumptious desserts such as Flourless Chestnut Chocolate Cake.
"In the courtroom, you have to win over a jury. In the kitchen, you have to win over those to whom you are presenting a meal. Both realms require extensive preparation and skill to prevail,” said Caminiti.
Danielle is an experienced litigator, skilled in trials, hearings, depositions, all types of court appearances, and all types of motion practice, drafting, and litigation support. She is a seasoned legal professional who graduated from Fordham University School of Law and New York University undergraduate, both with honors. Ms. Caminiti is a former prosecutor of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. She is also a former senior associate of a prestigious medical malpractice defense firm, as well as a boutique commercial litigation firm, both in Manhattan.
