Public Meeting Notice for LD 313 Work Force Group on Career and Technical Education

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 8:00-10:00 am, the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its third meeting, hosted virtually by the Maine Department of Education. LD 313 was passed in the 130th legislature and is focused on several topics regarding Career and Technical Education.

Anyone who wants to join the meeting as an attendee and listen to the discussion can use the following link:

Link to join Dec. 15th LD 313 Zoom Webinar: https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/86518407509

If you have any comments on the discussion, you can email them to cte.doe@maine.gov .