Resources to Help Maine Families Find Affordable Health Coverage

The State of Maine is running its own State-based insurance marketplace called CoverME.gov, where uninsured people or those who buy insurance on their own can get health insurance, usually with financial assistance. It is currently an open enrollment period, with next Wednesday, December 15 being the deadline to sign up for January 1 coverage. Open enrollment ends on January 15, 2022.

If you have families within your school community who might benefit from affordable health coverage, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has a toolkit with sample messages and other information to help schools promote this great opportunity.

To access these resources, visit CoverME.gov Partner Resources.