ME, VT, and NH Consortia Saves Maine Schools over $73,000 on Seesaw Licensing

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM) joined a 3-state-consortia this spring to offer lower pricing on Seesaw for Schools licensing for Maine districts, which has saved over $73,000 in Seesaw licensing costs for participating Maine schools.

A popular software system used by many districts throughout Maine, Seesaw offers a simple way for teachers and students to record and share what’s happening in the classroom and gives students a place to document their learning, be creative, and learn how to use technology.

The Seesaw consortia started with former Maine Department of Education staff member Jeff Mao, who is now the Executive Director of Vita-Learn, a Vermont based organization similar to ACTEM. Mao approached both ACTEM and representatives from New Hampshire with the idea of offering combined licensing in all three states. The consortia’s shared goal is to obtaining greater numbers of licenses by combining orders, which offers better pricing on Seesaw licensing for all.

For further questions about the 3-state consortia, contact ACTEM.

