LONDON, UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omdia tech analysts to judge Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ CES 2022



Omdia, https://omdia.tech.informa.com/, the global research leader, today announced that its analysts will return to host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at CES, https://www.showstoppers.com, the press event during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The judges will evaluate new consumer electronics, smart home and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity products introduced during ShowStoppers, to be held January 5, 2022, 6-10 p.m. at the Wynn Hotel & Casino.

“The ShowStoppers event marks an important occasion for Omdia analysts as the first time they will evaluate new technology hitting the market for several years,” said Paul Gagnon, Senior Director of Research for Consumer Electronics and ProAV at Omdia. “We look forward now to seeing how tech has evolved to meet the challenges of Covid – which has been a significant catalyst for change -- and the new products for work, home and play that industry leaders and startups will introduce at ShowStoppers for delivery to consumers and business users.”

About the awards

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards distinguishes ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers @ CES. This year’s awards will recognize the most innovative products in these categories:

• Home Entertainment (includes AR, VR & gaming)

• Smart Home & Robotics (includes drones and smart appliances)

• Mobility (includes mobile accessories and mobile computing)

• Fitness, health and wellbeing (includes air quality sensors/sanitizers)

• Productivity (includes work from home)

The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

• Paul Gagnon, Senior Research Director | Consumer Electronics & ProAV

• Paul Gray, Senior Research Manager | Home Devices

• Ken Park, Senior Research Manager | TV & ProAV

• Nina Rao, Research Analyst | Consumer Electronics

• Gerrit Schneemann, Principal Analyst | Smart Phone

“We are delighted to welcome back the world-class experts at Omdia to weigh in on a new generation of products and services emerging from the pandemic to change how we use tech in daily life and business,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers.

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the Omdia Technology Innovation Awards. Omdia and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was formed in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. Sitting at the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia reaches over four million technology decision makers, influencers and practitioners that form part of the wider Informa Tech community and has specialist research practices focusing on Enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, Communications Service Providers, Cybersecurity, Components & Devices, Media & Entertainment and Government & Manufacturing.

For more information about Omdia, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers TV streams online, broadcasting live press events and conferences, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.