SkillGaming Joins Forces with Zaddy Inu for the Next Play-to-Earn Crypto

Skiilgaming

SkillGaming is thrilled to embark on another exciting journey with our new partner Zaddy Inu in the ever-growing Play-To-Earn (P2E) gaming industry.

The dynamic synergy between SkillGaming and Zaddy will allow the crypto and gaming industry to further craft its pathway to becoming the next generation of the P2E gaming industry” — Karen - SkillGaming’s Head of Marketing

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, CYPRUS, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillGaming is thrilled to embark on another exciting journey with the next white-label platform, ZADDY PLAY, for our new partner Zaddy Inu in the ever-growing Play-To-Earn (P2E) gaming industry.

Zaddy Inu (ZADDY) is a unique token pair created to educate communities without financial knowledge on cryptocurrencies and Defi. The unique and rewarding double tokenomics enables users to achieve passive income. In addition, the double reward system enables the Zaddy team to provide real assistance to communities in need through their outreach programs and donations.

When ZADDY PLAY goes live in January/February 2022, gamers will initially be able to fund their account using standard traditional P2E deposit methods such as credit and debit cards, various web-wallets including Neteller, Skrill, Advcash, online banking solutions, plus many other options. The next phase of integration will allow gamers to deposit, purchase upgrades and earn via ZADDY currency as requested by Zaddy’s community and many other partners too.

SkillGaming will help bring a multitude of Zaddy cool characters to life in their branded games inside ZADDY PLAY. There will be 100+ games on launch with new ones added every week. Gamers can choose to play for free and collect XP for bragging points or simply Play, Win and Earn, as our games are all integrated with our unique earn-as-you-play mechanism.

To play and earn, gamers can Challenge the AI, play against other gamers around the world in Duel mode or simply wage a War or join an existing one with up to thousands of gamers in a 24-hour tournament. The gamer with the highest score in a “war” wins the prize pot.

To up the ante of the game, Zaddy Play will be equipped with the world’s first Armoury (an online marketplace) which allows gamers to launch small to large-scale in-game attacks on their opponents. This takes rivalries to the next level. These can be unlocked initially using the traditional fiat cashier and soon in Zaddy’s currency too.

SkillGaming’s Head of Marketing, Karen Yap stated “We are honoured that Zaddy selected us as their official gaming technology partner to build their Gaming Universe. We hope our expertise, experience and platform will be a valuable asset and a revenue generator for the Zaddy team and community. The dynamic synergy between SkillGaming and Zaddy will allow the crypto and gaming industry to further craft its pathway to becoming the next generation of the P2E gaming industry”.

Zaddy’s CEO, Antonio Mitchell, also famously known as ‘I.P. DA MAN’ is of Spanish and African-American descent, a well known rapper who for the past few years has been “in the lab” developing a new sound in Las Vegas, with several successes under his belt. I.P. has travelled the US performing on tours with formally Interscope/Dynasty Records, and worked with notables In The Rap Game such as Lil Flip, KinFolk KiaShine, X1 (brother of famous rapper Sticky Fingers), multi-Platinum Grammy Nominated producers The Audibles, Super Producer PyroDaGod, R&B sensation JR Castro and many more. In late 2020, during the pandemic I.P. landed a distribution deal with “The Orchard/Sony Music” and is currently preparing to launch his own label, Radio Ready Music Group.

Today, he is also now ready to take on the crypto and gaming industries stating how important it is for him to create something with substance that people can relate to, like his music. This is why I.P. and the Zaddy team have personally selected, crafted and developed the Zaddy-branded games hand-in-hand with our games developer.

Zaddy’s CEO, Antonio Mitchell also stated that “Zaddy Inu is not just a project, it’s a lifestyle. We empower everyone to get involved and bring out the Zaddy in you. It is a token made for the people by the people”.

The gaming industry is rapidly growing, now worth more than $152 billion. With the increase in technological innovations, the emerging Play-to-earn model coupled with blockchain and soon Metaverse, the global gaming industry is expected to have a bright future. So come join us in the Zaddy Play Gaming adventure, do not miss out to be a part of this wonderful journey of having fun, making money and giving back to the community at the same time.

ZADDY PLAY gaming will be live to all gamers in January 2022. For a sneak peek, you can check out Skillgaming.com. There are 100+ games for you gamers to choose from and new games are released every week.

An AMA with Zaddy Team will be hosted by SkillGaming on Sunday,12th December 2021 at 6pm GMT. Webinar invitation links will be posted here. It will feature I.P. DA MAN, Crypto Empress, Goliath and members of the SkillGaming team.

Full article: https://medium.com/@skillgamingkaren/skillgaming-joins-forces-with-zaddy-inu-for-the-next-play-to-earn-crypto-3c96973396a2