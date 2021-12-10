Governor Ducey Appoints Quintin Cushner and David Garbarino to the Maricopa County Superior Court

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Quintin Cushner and David Garbarino to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the retirement of Judges Sherry Stephens and David Udall.

Quintin Cushner has been a partner at Dentons since March 2019. In his practice he litigated civil, administrative and criminal cases before tribunals and Courts throughout Arizona and the nation. The majority of his practice was devoted to representing individuals and entities charged with white collar crimes including public corruption, health care fraud and tax offenses. Quintin also worked in complex commercial litigation, employment disputes, civil forfeiture, First Amendment and freedom of information cases.

Prior to joining Dentons, Quintin worked at Steptoe & Johnson from 2013 to 2019. Quintin has also represented the White Mountain Apache Tribe as a special prosecutor.

From 2010 to 2011, Quintin clerked for Judge Stephen McNamee for the District of Arizona. His clerkship focused on civil matters including employment law, commercial disputes, bankruptcy, civil rights and constitutional claims.

Quintin received his Bachelor’s degree in History from Oberlin College in 2001. From 2002 to 2006, Quintin was a journalist for the Santa Maria Times, where he covered a wide beat including the methamphetamine pandemic and the Michael Jackson criminal trial. He went on to receive his law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law in 2009.

“Quintin brings both criminal and complex civil experience to the table and he has truly excelled in his legal career,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint him to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”

David Garbarino has served as a Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner since 2016. As a Commissioner, he gained a wealth of experience managing high-volume civil and criminal calendars. David has presided over residential and commercial eviction cases, post-judgment collection matters, small tax cases, injunctions against harassment, name changes and criminal matters.

Prior to his appointment as a judicial officer, David worked at Fidelity National Law Group representing insureds and the company in civil litigation. He spent two years as Senior Litigation Counsel in the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Section of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office enforcing Arizona’s Consumer Fraud Act. He also advised the State as to the Master Settlement Agreement with tobacco companies.

Before his time with the Attorney General, David practiced law for 10 years at Sherman & Howard. He had a multifaceted civil litigation practice which included matters involving securities fraud, contracts, real estate, zoning laws, non-compete agreements and creditors’ rights among other fields. David also clerked for Justice Rebecca White Berch of the Arizona Supreme Court for a year before entering private practice.

David received his Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. As an undergraduate student he interned for the Senate Appropriations Committee. He went on to receive his law degree from Arizona State University, where he was Order of the Coif for the Arizona State Law Journal. Prior to law school, David was an accountant and C.P.A. for Ernst & Young. David is a fourth-generation Arizonan and his father, Judge William Garbarino, was appointed to the Coconino County Superior Court by Governor Bruce Babbitt.

“It is exciting that David will follow in his father’s footsteps serving the State of Arizona as a judge, said Governor Ducey. “David’s broad civil litigation experience and his time as a Commissioner make him a credit to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”

