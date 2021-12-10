Legal Soft Solution Reaches 400 Law Firms Nationwide
Legal Soft Solution surpasses competitors as the fastest-growing legal servicing company, serving clients across the nation
When we first started, it was a team of only three people contacting local law firms. Now, we currently operate with an 85 person staff who help manage, operate, and expand the 400+ firms we work with”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Soft Solution is recognized as a pioneer in the legal industry for scaling law practices. Legal Soft Solution is home to legal practice experts who have created, managed, and expanded hundreds of practices nationwide. Assisting law firms in business expansion and scaling operations; Legal Soft Solution provides expertise to streamline processes in the field of law.
— President/CEO Hamid Kohan
This company offers unique, customized strategies tailored to law firms in Business Development, Marketing, Lead Generation, Automation, and Operations. Through their dependable innovation and automation blueprint; Legal Soft Solution continues to meet the needs of law firms across 45 states.
When asked about the expansion of Legal Soft Solution; Vice President of Operations, Nathan Sumekh, shared this:
“I remember we struggled to get clients and it was a big challenge. We were getting about 4 clients a month, but only after 6 months of launching, word got out fast! At Legal Soft, we never focused on the growth of the company, we focused on successfully serving our clients, which ultimately drove the growth"
Legal Soft Solution supports multiple practices ranging from Personal Injury, Lemon Law, Employment Law, Immigration, Estate Planning, Bankruptcy, Workers Compensation, and many more. Legal Soft Solution has experienced rapid growth and expansion and maintains all of its services to continue to deliver top-quality services for all law firms.
"Innovation was always the core of Legal Soft Solution, and priding ourselves in our ability to be 5 steps ahead is what makes our company truly stand to." said President and CEO Hamid Kohan, as he recounted the humble beginnings of Legal Soft Solution.
As an emerging leader of innovation in the legal industry, Legal Soft Solution has continued to pave the way for technological advancement in law while simultaneously changing the way attorneys handle business.
