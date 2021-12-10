Gov. Cox orders flags to be left lowered in honor of Sen. Bob Dole life and legacy

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 9, 2021) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered that the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah be left lowered on all state facilities in continued recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole.

Flags should be left in the half-staff position until midnight on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President’s proclamation here.

Download this press release here.

