Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut Discusses How the South Windsor Democrats Help Their Community
ENFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut supports the South Windsor Democrats and works with them to provide service to his community. Over the years, he says they have shown themselves to be one of the most trustworthy and reliable political groups. They put their money where their mouth is, he says, and have provided a broad range of benefits to the community that helps to make it a great place to live for its many residents.
Why Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut Supports the South Windsor Democrats
The South Windsor Democrats have supported many unique and beneficial changes throughout the community. For example, they voted for and supported the 10-year plan, resulting in three new state-of-the-art schools and a fourth by 2023. These changes help prepare the community for progress and change by giving children a better learning experience at a young age.
To help reach that goal, Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut, and the South Windsor Democrats also completed the school district's three-year strategic plan. This plan was designed to help expand and improve elementary education and give children a more stimulating and diverse learning environment. Their most significant success was likely the integration of elementary world language courses.
Just as significantly, they have helped guide the community through unprecedented years with no tax increases. They helped support two consecutive years with no increases without cutting back on services, expanding millage, or increasing sewer user fees. In fact, they reduced millage rates for many services and yet did not cause a reduction in service quality. A unique balancing act that was not easy to achieve.
Even better, Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut, and the South Windsor Democrats took a proactive approach to the pandemic. They used evidence-based policies that helped to keep the pandemic from becoming a worst-case scenario. As a result, infection and death rates were lower than in surrounding communities, and many in other areas used these methods to keep their community safe.
Perhaps that's why South Windsor has been voted as one of the best places to live in Money Magazine. And why the community is on track to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy for all town buildings by 2022. These advances could help to not only improve the community but enhance the environment. In this way, South Windsor shines the way forward for other towns and cities nearby.
