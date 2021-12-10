Travel Advisory: RIDOT to shift traffic on newly built portion of Union Village Railroad Bridge in North Smithfield, removing weight limit

As part of its ongoing $5.2 million project to replace the 89-year-old structurally deficient Union Village Railroad Bridge on Great Road in North Smithfield, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will adjust the traffic pattern at the bridge on Sunday night, December 12. The change will put traffic on the newly built southbound half of the bridge, removing a weight limit for heavy trucks.

The single-lane alternating traffic pattern, controlled by temporary traffic signals will remain in place on the new half of the bridge. This will allow RIDOT to begin demolishing and replacing the other half of the bridge. The detour for Lapre Road at Great Road will remain, with a signed detour using the next side street, Hillview Avenue, to allow access to homes in this neighborhood.

RIDOT expects to complete this next phase of the project and restore two-way traffic in summer 2022. The entire project will be done in summer 2023. RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods with pre-cast concrete bridge components that shortens the duration of construction by several months as compared with conventional construction methods.

The bridge carries Great Road over the Providence & Worcester rail line between Lapre Road and Meadowbrook Drive. It carries 13,200 vehicles per day and is a popular route for travel to and from neighboring Woonsocket.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Union Village Railroad Bridge Project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.