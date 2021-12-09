2021-12-09 14:42:30.563 $300,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Stoddard County

2021-12-09 14:42:30.563

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Stoddard County last week. MNP Liquor, 303 Highway 114 in Essex, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

The prize was claimed by an Indiana resident in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office the day after the drawing, on Dec. 6. The winning numbers on Dec. 5 were 3, 5, 19, 27 and 33.

In FY21, players in Stoddard County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $516,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $89,000.

