Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,015 in the last 365 days.

2021-12-09 14:42:30.563 $300,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Stoddard County

2021-12-09 14:42:30.563

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Stoddard County last week. MNP Liquor, 303 Highway 114 in Essex, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.  

The prize was claimed by an Indiana resident in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office the day after the drawing, on Dec. 6. The winning numbers on Dec. 5 were 3, 5, 19, 27 and 33.

In FY21, players in Stoddard County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $516,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $89,000.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.

You just read:

2021-12-09 14:42:30.563 $300,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Stoddard County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.