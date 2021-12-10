Submit Release
Give someone the gift of the outdoors this holiday season

Share your love for the outdoors by buying an Idaho resident hunting license, fishing license or Sportsman’s Package for friends and family this holiday season. 2022 licenses are now on sale.

Fishing and hunting provide a good excuse to get outside, see the beauty of Idaho's wildlife and spend quality time with family and friends. For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a fishing or hunting season open throughout the year.

Several options and price ranges are available, depending on the age of the recipient and type of license – hunting, fishing or combination. Because of the need to confirm Idaho residency, a person can only buy a resident license for a spouse, a child under the age of 18 or for themselves. The gift of the outdoors can be purchased by visiting a Fish and Game regional office and purchasing a gift certificate! A perfect stocking stuffer for this holiday season.

A ‘Super’ Opportunity to Treat Your Loved Ones This Holiday

Don't forget that another great gift idea are entries for Super Hunt drawings for individual deer, elk, pronghorn or moose hunts, and Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose with a tag for that species, including general hunts and controlled hunts. Super Hunt tags are in addition to other tags, meaning if winners draw a controlled hunt tag or purchase a general season tag, they can still participate in these hunts as well as the Super Hunt. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

Money raised by the Super Hunt drawings supports hunters and anglers access to private lands through the Access Yes! ProgramClick here to learn more about the Super Hunt drawings.

For more information on purchasing licenses/permits/tags go to Special Items.

Collectible Hard Cards

Waterproof and compact, Idaho Fish and Game collectible hard card licenses [LINK] are the perfect way to save space in your wallet and ensure a quality, responsible hunting or fishing opportunity. Start your collection with these one-of-a-kind commemoration hard card licenses.

Download the GoOutdoorsIdaho App

Getting the GoOutdoorsIdaho app makes hunting and fishing adventures even easier. Have quick and easy access to everything you’ll need, including your license, right in the palm of your hand. Sync your license document to your device, access regulation information, and more. Download today on the App Store or Google Play store.

