Microbe Formulas Supports St. Vincent Christmas Toy Store to Provide Christmas Gifts for Families in Need

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Treasure Valley Health Company Promotes St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho’s Toy Store to Give Back to Struggling Parents in the Treasure Valley

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Microbe Formulas rallied around St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho to support their annual Christmas Toy Store. The Christmas Toy Store provides no-cost gifts for qualifying families in the Treasure Valley community.

Each year, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho opens the Christmas Toy Store in partnership with local school counselors in Ada and Canyon County. The store provides gifts for children ages 0–18. So far, Microbe has collected approximately $1,500 worth of toys to stock the store, along with providing some on-site employee volunteers.

“I got the opportunity to volunteer at the Christmas Toy Store in Boise,” shares Annalisa Miller, Microbe Formulas Content Manager. “It was such a rewarding experience to see parents excited to be able to give their families a nice Christmas. Also, I really enjoyed wrapping gifts for those who wanted some extra Christmas cheer.”

The St. Vincent charity has roots all the way back to its founding over 180 years ago in Paris. The non-profit has focused on helping those in need avoid homelessness by providing basic human needs like clothing, cookware, and diapers. They are established internationally, and have been helping the southwest Idaho community specifically since the 1940s, with their first Boise thrift store opening in 1976. Today, St. Vincent has five thrift stores and four food banks located in the Treasure Valley.

Katie Boyer, St. Vincent Charity Coordinator, shares, “Working for St. Vincent has been such a blessing, especially during the holidays while we have the Christmas Toy Store open. Seeing the smiles on these families’ faces warms my heart, and I cannot thank the volunteers enough for helping us lift the members of our community.”

Microbe’s support of this holiday toy drive comes alongside their involvement in many other community fundraising initiatives. In September 2020, Microbe facilitated Fill The Shelves through COBS, where they raised over $30,000, along with donating essential items to support local human trafficking victims.

Additionally, Microbe Formulas has supported the Women’s and Children’s Alliance throughout 2021. Local involvement has been one of the drivers in Microbe’s efforts to restore hope and health in this community and around the world.

Those looking to sign up for benefits through the St. Vincent Christmas Store, or those looking to donate or volunteer, please visit their site here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do.

Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.