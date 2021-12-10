Submit Release
Line Painting Scheduled for Next Week on I-81 in Dauphin County and I-78 in Lebanon County

​Work is part of 14-mile pavement preservation project

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that line painting is scheduled next week on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

The contractor will paint lines from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 15. Work will be in Dauphin County on northbound I-81 in from Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia) to just north of Exit 77 (Route 39/Manada Hill/Hershey), and southbound I-81 from the rest area just south of Exit 80 (Route 743/Grantville/Hershey) to Exit 72. 

Line painting also will be performed in Lebanon County on eastbound I-78 from the I-81 split to the Route 72 overpass.

This will be a moving operation. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow-moving vehicles.

This work is part of a pavement preservation project that consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, signing, pavement markings, and shoulder rumble strips on Interstate 78 in East Hanover, Union, and Bethel townships in Lebanon County. Also included is work on the westbound I-78 ramp to Route 22 in Lebanon County, and Interstate 81 in Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $5,517,636 pavement preservation project. Work is expected to be completed by July 29, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

