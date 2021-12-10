Lane Restriction Scheduled for Monday on I-83 at Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) in Springettsbury Township, York County

12/10/2021

​Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction is planned for Monday, December 13, on southbound Interstate 83 at the Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) interchange project in Springettsbury Township, York County.

The right (travel) lane will be closed from approximately 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM to allow the contractor to perform minor repairs to the bridge spanning Mill Creek. Ramps will remain open.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

