Repairs Planned for Next Week on the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

Lane restrictions will be in place

Harrisburg, PA – Steel repairs are planned for next week on the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. There will be lane restrictions on both northbound and southbound directions of the bridge. 

Repairs will be performed Monday, December 13, through Thursday, December 16, on the west shore where the bridge spans railroad tracks in Lemoyne Borough. The contractor will begin work on southbound I-83, then move the northbound lanes once the southbound work is completed. There will be right lane closures southbound from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and northbound from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 

The exits to Lemoyne on the west shore and 2nd Street on the east shore will remain open.

Delays are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

