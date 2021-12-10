Next generation sequencing (NGS) Market Will Reach $ 35.50 Billion By 2030, Claims AMR
Next generation sequencing (NGS, NextGenSeq) is used for sequencing genomes at high speed and at low cost
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market was pegged at $6.59 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $35.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
High-end technological advancements in NGS, surge in applications of NGS, and rise in demand for genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market. On the other hand, standardization concerns over NGS-based diagnostics, lack of skilled professionals, and several ethical and legal limitations restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for cloud computing and potential data management services are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc, Precigen Inc., (Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., PierianDx Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is analyzed across product, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on product type, the consumables segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% throughout the forecast period.
Based on application, the biomarkers & cancer segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The agriculture and animal research segment, however, would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.
✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
✦It offers Next Generation Sequencing Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Next Generation Sequencing Market growth.
