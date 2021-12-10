Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,017 in the last 365 days.

DHEC Supports CDC Recommendation for Individuals 16 and Older to Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 10, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The CDC on Thursday expanded its COVID-19 booster recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine brand to include ages 16 and older. This comes after Pfizer’s research concluded that a booster shot, following the initial vaccine series, provides protection against the Omicron and Delta variants, as well as other strains of the COVID-19 virus. 

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports this action and strongly encourages those ages 16 and 17, as well as all adults, to get their booster shot once they enter the necessary timeframe. 

DHEC has updated its COVID-19 booster page to reflect the new CDC recommendation. The rest of the recommendations for boosters remain the same. 

Booster eligibility/timeframes:

  • People ages 16 and up who received the Pfizer-BioNTech are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series
  • People ages 18 and up who received the Moderna vaccine are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series
  • People 18 and up who received a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are eligible for a second shot two months after the first shot

CDC also notes that mixing and matching of vaccines for boosters for those 18 and up is ok, as each vaccine brand offers safe, effective protection from a severe case of COVID-19.

DHEC continues encouraging these life-saving vaccines for all eligible ages, which now include ages 5 and up. Visit the DHEC COVID-19 webpage for more information, the locator page to find a nearby place to get vaccinated, or call our Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

###

You just read:

DHEC Supports CDC Recommendation for Individuals 16 and Older to Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.