Nurse Call Systems Market growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2023

Nurse Call Systems Market

Wired nurse call systems occupied the highest share of the market in 2016, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems), Equipment (Button Systems, Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, and Integration Communication Systems)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology, Equipment, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global nurse call systems market was valued at $ 1,114 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 1,972 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. The wired nurse call systems segment accounted for more than four-sevenths share of the total market in 2016.

Nurse call system is a type of alarm system used in hospitals for alerting nurses in case a patient needs assistance. These systems have reduced waiting time for patients, provide hotel like caretaking experience, and enable nurses to focus on patient care. In addition, constant technological developments, large pool of geriatric population, rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in government healthcare expenditure globally drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Courtney Thorne, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., BioScrip, Inc., Grifols, S.A., JW Life Science Co. Ltd., BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun, Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CVS Health Corporation, and Vifor Pharma Group among others.

The other players (not profiled in the report) in the value chain include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Dextera Surgical, Hospira, SIM Surgical, and among others.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Based on technology, the wired systems market segment held the highest share in 2016, owing to the less complexity, high reliability to setup wired nurse call systems, and low maintenance compared to wireless nurse call systems.

Based on equipment, the integration communication systems held the highest market share in 2016, owing to the increasing investments in hospitals and advance technology; however, mobile systems are easy to use and are more preferred by consumers and have witnessed the highest CAGR.

