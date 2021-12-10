Surgical Equipment Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $44.44 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2027

Surgical Equipment Market

Surgical equipment are tools with defined purposes to view internal body organs or modify biological tissues.

Surgical Equipment Market by Product (Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Devices, Others), Category (Reusable Surgical Equipment and Disposable Surgical Equipment)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Equipment Market Size was pegged at $31.72 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $44.44 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and surge in the number of surgical procedures across the world fuel the global surgical equipment market. On the other hand, high price competition and unfavorable taxation policy impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growth prospects in the emerging economies and advancement in technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Medtronic Plc., Peters Surgical SASU, Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin-Biotech, Enthral Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, and KLS martin Group.

The other players (not profiled in the report) in the value chain include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Dextera Surgical, Hospira, SIM Surgical, and among others.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The global surgical equipment market is analyzed across product, category, application, and region. Based on product, the handheld surgical instruments segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the electrosurgical devices segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on category, the reusable surgical equipment segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. The disposable surgical equipment segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surgical Equipment Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Surgical Equipment Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Surgical Equipment Market growth.

