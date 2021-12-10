Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,017 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on January 25 for State Representative Seat in Stamford

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/10/2021

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on January 25 for State Representative Seat in Stamford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, January 25, 2022, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 144th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of a portion of Stamford, became vacant on November 30 following the resignation of Caroline Simmons.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writ today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 144th Assembly District in the City of Stamford

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on January 25 for State Representative Seat in Stamford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.