12/10/2021

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on January 25 for State Representative Seat in Stamford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, January 25, 2022, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 144th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of a portion of Stamford, became vacant on November 30 following the resignation of Caroline Simmons.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writ today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 144th Assembly District in the City of Stamford