Audigent Continues Growth, Bolsters Sales Leadership on Both Coasts
Strengthening its sales team and expanding the reach of its cookieless identity solutions, Audigent broadens its presence from coast-to-coastNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, announced today that it is adding a trio of adtech professionals to expand its sales presence coast-to-coast. The new hires are Edith Wu, as the Senior Sales Director, Daniel Mahl, who will serve as the Sales Director, and Matt Wolf, as the VP of West Coast sales.
The talented new hires bring a wealth of experience in both adtech and sales. Audigent’s innovative Hadron ID, the first solution combining both audience-driven and contextual identity for the entire supply chain, is gaining momentum as the industry transitions to cookieless and privacy-focused identity solutions. Audigent multi-pub PMP products, SmartPMP and ContextualPMP, continue to drive towards the next generation of programmatic solutions, leveraging first party data to deliver more impactful campaigns for advertisers. The recent hires are responsible for energizing the company’s sales team while bolstering the Audigent’s presence and strengthening its ability to reach new partners.
“As Audigent expands, we are excited to add this new talent to our team to continue sharing our Hadron ID, SmartPMP and ContextualPMP products to our brand and media agency partners,” said Drew Stein, Audigent’s Founder and CEO. “We've had a very strong 2021 and look forward to Edith, Daniel and Matt helping us to keep the incredibly positive momentum going in 2022."
With more than 15 years of experience, Edith Wu previously held roles at Rocket Fuel and Xandr, and was a Walmart Connect Partner Manager responsible for building and managing relationships while consulting clients on optimal solution implementations. As Senior Sales Director at Audigent, Wu is responsible for growing the East Coast presence among untapped major holding companies and independent agencies and driving brand direct revenue.
Daniel Mahl most recently served as Director of Partnerships at Open Influence, where he focused on influencer marketing and paid social activations. Prior to that, Mahl spent five years at AdTheorent, a Machine Learning powered predictive targeting network, managing one of the companies largest accounts while turning a dormant major agency into a multi-million dollar spender. As Audigent’s Sales Director, he will be responsible for growing Audigent’s New York presence and supporting senior leadership.
Matt Wolf joins Audigent with more than 10 years of industry experience. He most recently served in a leadership role at Innovid, a leading advertising delivery and measurement platform, where he worked with top brands and agencies to build strategies by leveraging marketing data to drive more effective omnichannel marketing. Prior to Innovid, Wolf held leadership roles on the Revenue teams at Quantcast, Amobee, and PulsePoint. As the VP of West Coast Sales, he will be responsible for leading strategic partnerships and growth strategies on the west coast. He will introduce Audigent's first-part data curation solution to agencies and brands.
These three adtech pros will help introduce Audigent’s technology and adtech solutions to customers nationwide at a time when cookieless alternatives are increasingly important to ensure brand success in the digital space. This announcement also comes at the heels of recent strategic and partnership announcements from Audigent including the appointment of Greg Williams as the company’s President and new data product offerings through a TransUnion partnership.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™ and ContextualPMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, please visit: www.audigent.com.
