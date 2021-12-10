Hubject and ZusammenStromen make it easier for charging station operators to apply for GHG quotas
Hubject and ZusammenStromen are joining forces to make it easier for Charging Point Operators to apply for GHG quotas with a new service: intercharge ETICKET.BERLIN, GERMANY, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject and ZusammenStromen are joining forces to make it easier for Charging Point Operators to apply for GHG quotas with a new service: intercharge ETICKET.
The solution allows a simple and straightforward application for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction quotas for any public Charging Point Operator (CPO) in Germany. The goal of the offering is to support the mass adoption of EVs by using the financial resources from the GHG quota to further promote the development of charging infrastructure. Charging Point Operators can now use intercharge ETICKET to receive the financial reimbursement for each kWh sold by simply participating through their Hubject intercharge account.
The global community has decided to greatly reduce emissions in the transport sector and promote renewable fuels such as electricity. In the course of this, the German parliament passed the law for the further development of the greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota) in May of this year. From the beginning of 2022, all CPOs will be able to benefit from the quota: by having the emissions saved with charging electricity credited and sold to mineral oil companies subject to the quota. The German quota system is intended to increase the cost of fossil fuels and redistribute funds for the use of renewables.
"By working with Luca and his team, we can easily enable any CPO to participate in the quota incentive scheme," explains Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "This not only provides an attractive additional income for the operation of public charging stations, but also increases the attractiveness for the provision of renewable energy-based solutions for the entire mobility sector."
Luca Schmadalla, CEO and co-founder of ZusammenStromen, adds, "Our digital solutions enable CPOs to generate additional revenue by trading GHG quotas in electricity with minimal effort. This allows them to increase their commitment to building more charging stations. Working with Hubject is a great step forward: we make it as easy as possible for CPOs to benefit from the new regulation."
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies electric vehicle charging. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, off-grid access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks.
In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automakers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.
Contact: Christian Hahn, CEO,
+49 30 587 088 91 13,
presse@hubject.com
About ZusammenStromen:
ZusammenStromen helps companies to make the incentives of the GHG quota available to them. Today, the vast majority of energy for transport comes from fossil fuels, such as gasoline or diesel. Electric vehicles are already helping to reduce climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions. The legislator recognizes this commitment through the political instrument of the greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota). For drivers of EVs, forward-thinking companies and organizations, ZusammenStromen offers opportunities to jointly bring the advantages of the GHG quota into electromobility. ZusammenStromen brings together technology and know-how in state-of-the-art solutions that are used in an uncomplicated and legally compliant manner. Thus, the entire GHG quota process is taken over by digital solutions, so that partners can also participate in the GHG quota with minimal effort. Founded in 2021, ZusammenStromen is based in Hamburg.
General Media Contact: info@zusammenstromen.de
ZusammenStromen GmbH | Ifflandstraße 64 | D-22087 Hamburg | Germany
Luca Schmadalla
Christian Hahn,
Hubject
+49 30 5870889113
