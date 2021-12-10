Bacteriological Testing Market Key Players, Shares, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2030

Bacteriological Testing Market

Bacteriological testing Market by End User, Bacteria, Technology, and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacteriological testing is performed to reduce the potential risks associated with bacteria and enhance the quality of the product along with safety. It has become an essential aspect of the increased global demand for consumption and application areas, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic sectors.It is used to monitor and assess the quality of product to eliminate risk of bacterial contamination.

Bacterial infections can be caused either through food, air, or water. The primary reason for most bacteriological cases is the food & beverage sector. Consumption of unhealthy food and lifestyle changes has resulted in an increase in bacterial infections and diseases related to it.

Furthermore, increase in demand for this testing in water industry to monitor microbial contamination caused due to climatic conditions and industrial as well as household waste and stringent regulations regarding food safety are among the other factors expected to fuel the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

Companies Covered:

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Ltd., Thermo Fisher, Merck, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, 3M Company.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue. The growing demand for testing and certification among industries is expected to drive the market. The North American segment is poised to dominate the market due to its technical adaptability and presence of major players in the area, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing, owing to the larger demand of the services due to more stringent laws in the region.

Top Impacting Factors

The pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors are in demanddue to the increase in chronic disorders. The government is making efforts to raise awareness regarding food and bacterial infections. The stringent rules for water, food, and pharmaceutical companies to acquire industrial rectification has opened favorable opportunities for the key players in the bacteriological testing market.

Increase in foodborne diseases worldwide, stringent food regulations implemented by the government, sudden shift from culture-based tests to rapid tests, and increased number of contaminated water reservoirs are some significant growth drivers of the bacteriological testing market.

Lack of skilled workers and medical facilities for testing and diagnosis and the high cost of testing kits hamper the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

Market Trends

Diagnostic Holds the Largest Revenue Share by Applications and is Expected to do Similar, Over the Forecast Period

The diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bacteriological testing market. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment are the increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, improvement of healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements. The increase in prevalence of infectious diseases is a major factor that boosts the growth of the segment. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis was 15.5 million for 2017.

The pharmaceutical application segment is also expected to dominate the market due to the presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations, which govern the evaluation of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing processes.

Surge in Demands for Bacteriological Testing

As hygiene is often regarded as a public health concern in various developing economies, the bacteriological testing thus becomes an essential part of the preliminarily preventive analysis by governmental authorities, which has generated a strong demand for the bacteriological testing in various economies. The regulatory authorities including Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), and others have levied stringent regulation on bacteriological testing of various food and cosmetic products to ensure the safety of consumers.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the bacteriological industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the bacteriological market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the bacteriological market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed bacteriological market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

