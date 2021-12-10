Boom times for Disposable Syringes Market, Projected to Reach $8.11 Billion

Disposable Syringes Market

The surge in cases of needle stick injuries across the globe and rise in use of injectable drugs is a major factor that propels the growth of the market.

Disposable Syringes Market by Product Type (Conventional Disposable Syringesand Safety Disposable Syringes) and Application (Immunization Injectionsand Therapeutic Injections)” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Disposable Syringes Market by Product type (Conventional Disposable Syringesand Safety Disposable Syringes) and Application (Immunization Injectionsand Therapeutic Injections), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026"

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global disposable syringes market garnered $5.45 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $8.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, driving forces & opportunities, key segments, pricing, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Henke-Sass Wolf, Nipro Medical Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Vita Needle Company.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The report segments the global disposable syringes market based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the safety disposable syringes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the conventional disposable syringes segment.

On the basis of application, the therapeutic injections segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the immunization injections segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major market share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Disposable Syringes Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Disposable Syringes Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Disposable Syringes Market growth.

