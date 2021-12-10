New Deputy Warden of Security at Autry State Prison

Jimmy Miles Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Jimmy Miles to Deputy Warden of Security at Autry State Prison (SP) effective October 1, 2021. As deputy warden of security, Miles will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and more than 1,700 medium-security male offenders.

“Miles has been a dedicated leader who has worked his way up through the ranks,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident in his correctional knowledge and trust that his experience will prove to be an invaluable benefit to the safe and secure operations of the facility.”

Miles began his career with the GDC in 2009 as a Correctional Officer at Valdosta SP. During his tenure at Valdosta SP, he was promoted through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Unit Manager, where he currently serves.

Miles has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Sergeants Academy, Management I, II and III, and Chief of Security training,

