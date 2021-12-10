Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Demand in Pharmaceuticals Industry to Increase at 6.1% CAGR through 2027

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical packaging is the packages and the packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product Type (Parenteral Containers, Plastic Bottles, Blister Packaging, Closures, Specialty Bags, Labels), Material (Glass, Aluminum Foils, Plastics and Polymers)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market accounted for $88.87 billion in 2019, and is estimated to hit $144.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Increase in R&D and usage of innovative packaging, advanced manufacturing processes to develop eco-friendly packaging solutions, and rise in product innovations drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Moreover, serialized tracing and tracking of drugs has supplemented the market growth. However, strict government regulations and price volatility of raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of smart packaging for patient engagement & identification, development in the biotechnology sector, and surge in patient-oriented medicines such as biologics would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Amcor Ltd, Aptar Group, Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., and SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, and region. By product type, the parenteral containers segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. However, the plastic bottles segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.

By material, the plastics and polymers segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the glass segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Pharmaceutical Packaging Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market growth.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the pharmaceutical packaging market report?

Q2. What are the key trends in the pharmaceutical packaging market report?

Q3. What are the market values growth % of emerging countries?

Q4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in pharmaceutical packaging market?

Q5. What is the total market value of pharmaceutical packaging market report ?

