Randy Gross Joins Government Affairs Group of Regulatory Management Counselors
We are excited to bring the next level of expertise and experience to our government affairs group at RMC Legal.”EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regulatory Management Counselors, P.C. (RMC), a leading law firm that services a diverse group of clients in the casino gaming industry, announced today the addition of attorney Randy Gross to its gaming practice group in its East Lansing, Michigan office. Randy Gross brings more than two decades of experience in legal and government affairs with him to his new role. He has focused on working in highly regulated industries and collaborating with state agencies and elected officials to accomplish his clients’ goals.
Prior to joining RMC, Randy managed the state government affairs for ITC Holdings, a multi-jurisdictional utility, advancing policies and development opportunities with governors, legislatures, and regulators across the country. Mr. Gross has also served as Deputy Legal Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to two Speakers of the House, along with serving as an advisor to a Governor.
“We are excited to bring the next level of expertise and experience to our government affairs group at RMC,” President, David D. Waddell said. “Randy’s skillset in navigating heavily regulated industries will be a solid addition to the services RMC provides its gaming industry clients.”
Randy brings great insight and expertise to the areas of environmental and regulatory law from his previous positions. In addition to his time at ITC Holdings, he headed the policy development and advocacy efforts at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, led advocacy efforts at the Michigan Manufacturers Association, and served as Senior Policy Advisor for the House Republican Policy Office.
“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to add value to the RMC team,” Randy said. “Heavily regulated industries have a number of common themes and I look forward to supporting RMC’s clients with their compliance, legal and governmental issues."
Mr. Gross has a JD from Michigan State University Law School (2003) and a BA from Western Michigan University (2000) in International and Comparative Politics.
Regulatory Management Counselors, P.C. is a professional corporation made up of legal, business, governmental and public relations professionals able to service the diverse needs of clients working in the casino gaming industry, as well as other heavily regulated industries. RMC has decades of professional experience servicing the legal and regulatory needs of individuals, businesses, and non-profit corporations.
