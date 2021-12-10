At 5.2% CAGR, Global Parenteral Nutrition Market to Surpass US$ 5,879.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global parenteral nutrition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,133.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing number of chronic disease cases, increasing investments by market players, and increasing product launches or approvals.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and malnutrition is expected to drive the global parenteral nutrition market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, 463 million adults across the globe in the age group of 20 to 79 years had diabetes and this is expected to reach 700 million by 2045, resulting in 51.2% increase between 2019 and 2045. Moreover, as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 374 million people worldwide were at a higher risk of developing type II diabetes in 2019.

Key players are involved in investments to construct manufacturing sites, which is expected to bolster growth of the global parenteral nutrition market. For instance, in 2020, Baxter International Inc., a pharmaceutical company which manufactures sterile medications, inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for the production of sterile fill/finish medications. The manufacturing facility is located in Bloomington, U.S.

Increase in the product launches by market players is expected to drive the growth of the global parenteral nutrition market. For instance, in August 2019, Baxter International Inc., a U.S. based multinational healthcare company, launched Olimel N12 in Europe. Olimel N12 is the new addition to the company’s olive oil-based parenteral nutrition (PN) triple-chamber bag portfolio. The product was launched at the 41st Congress of the European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), 2019.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and mergers are expected to drive growth of the global parenteral nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2018, Baxter Canada, a subsidiary of Baxter International Inc., received Health Canada approval for their product OLIMEL 7.6% and OLIMEL 7.6% E (amino acids, dextrose, lipids with/without electrolytes, injectable emulsion) for parenteral nutrition for adults when oral or enteral nutrition is impossible, insufficient, or contraindicated.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global parenteral nutrition market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Grifols, S.A., JW Pharmaceutical, Aculife Healthcare, Kelun, American Regent Inc., and Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Nutrition Type: Carbohydrates Lipid Emulsion Amino Acid Solutions Electrolytes Vitamins and Trace Minerals Others

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Patient Type: Infants Adults Geriatric

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Region: North America

By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America

By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



