Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 - 2028

Commercialization of highly advanced and accurate type of cardiac biomarkers has provided a novel platform for diagnosis of cardiac diseases.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Type (Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T and I), Myoglobin, Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)), Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis) and Location of Testing (Point of care, Laboratory)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2,085.9 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 18.9% during the period 2015-2020. Cardiac Troponins (T, I) would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to high sensitivity and specificity.

Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biological state for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with cardiac conditions. Commercialization of highly advanced and accurate type of cardiac biomarkers has provided a novel platform for diagnosis of cardiac diseases. Continuous focus on pipeline research and developments from leading players and increased patient awareness across untapped regions such as India, China is largely driving the growth of cardiac biomarkers market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Abbott laboratories, Alere Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox laboratories.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Cardiac Biomarkers Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Cardiac Biomarkers Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Cardiac Biomarkers Market growth.

By Type

-Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

-Troponins (T and I)

-Myoglobin

-Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

-Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

-Others

By Application

-Myocardial Infarction

-Congestive Heart Failure

-Acute Coronary Syndrome

-Atherosclerosis

-Others

