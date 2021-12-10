Global Solar Air Conditioning Industry Analysis 2021, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2026

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Solar Air Conditioning Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

global solar air conditioning market was valued at US $17.41 Billion in 2017, and is expected to increase to US $39.22 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

Increasing awareness regarding carbon emission and growing need for energy-efficient air conditioning systems is expected to contribute to growth of the solar air conditioning market. Solar air conditioning is an ecofriendly option as it helps in reducing carbon dioxide emission. Moreover, solar air conditioning also helps end users to reduce electricity usage as it relies on solar energy as opposed to conventional air conditioning system that use electric power grids. The market in Asia Pacific for solar air conditioning is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2528

Major Key players in this Market:

· Lennox

· Videocon

· Harvest Air Conditioner

· HotSpot Energy Inc.

· Aussie Solar World

· Solair World International

· Icesolair

· Gree

· Midea Group Onyx Solar ac

The growth is attributed to increasing demand for solar air condition systems in emerging economies such as India and China, due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the countries. Moreover, geographical and environmental conditions in India vary significantly across the country, with some regions under hot and humid conditions and some influenced by cold temperatures. These conditions along with increasing need to reduce carbon footprint are expected to fuel demand for solar air conditioning systems in Asia Pacific, thereby driving the global solar air conditioning market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulatory norms for electrical appliance manufacturers to manufacture energy efficient products has led to increasing development of hybrid air conditioning systems, which operate both on solar energy and electricity. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, Videocon, the consumer electronics and home appliances company, developed a hybrid solar air conditioner in 2018. However, high initial setup cost of solar air conditioning is the main restraining factor for the market growth.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2528

Regional Classification

The Solar Air Conditioning market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Solar Air Conditioning market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Solar Air Conditioning Market:

· Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global solar air conditioning market in 2017, and it is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rapid developing economies and growing disposable income in this region. For instance For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation 2017 report, India’s rural per capita disposable income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4 percent to US$ 631 by 2020.

· North America is expected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period as early adoption of this technology is seen in this region. Moreover, increasing construction of malls, industrial areas, and corporate offices is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

· The market in Europe is also expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to various initiatives from regulatory bodies to retain energy consumption and need for replacement of existing equipment with energy efficient counterparts. For instance, European Commission are moving towards low carbon economy by starting renewable energy directive, under which they are planning to fulfil at least 20% of its total energy needs with renewables energy by 2020.

· Among power source, the hybrid solar air conditioning segment held dominant position in the market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the ability of hybrid air conditioning systems to change the power source whenever required. Increasing consumption of electricity can lead to fluctuations in grids and power cuts, which further increases demand for hybrid solar air conditioning.

Exclusive 25-30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2528

About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.