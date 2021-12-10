Edoxudine Market Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Forecast 2021-2030

More than 80% herpes infections are asymptomatic, because of which physicians depend on diagnostic tests for correct diagnosis and treatment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Edoxudine Market by Formulation Type (Cream and Ointment), Application (Herpes Simplex Virus) and Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Drug Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global edoxudine market was valued at XXUSD in 2020 and will reach XX USD million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2028. More than 80% herpes infections are asymptomatic, because of which physicians depend on diagnostic tests for correct diagnosis and treatment. Edoxudine is very effective against herpes infection as it directly targets DNA of viral material. The development in modification of edoxudine can boost its market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

• The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has made an optimistic effect on the global edoxudine market growth. The strong growth of the market due to the COVID-19 is mainly attributed to the increasing focus of the major market players for the treatment development of COVID-19 drugs. For instance, in May 2020, in the virtual screening of the molecules with NSP1, the team described FDA-approved anti-viral drugs such as Remdesivir and Edoxudine as promising as Covid-19 treatment at National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru. The R&D activities on the potential lead molecules are expected to boost the market and are expected to do so even in the forecast period.

• The structural reposition and development of the drug for screening and repurposing in COVID-19 is anticipated to bring a significant rise in the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of Report:

• This report presents the detailed analytical depiction of the edoxudine market along with current trends, opportunities, and future estimates for the investment in market.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the edoxudine market.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to emphasize the edoxudine market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers in market.

• The report provides detailed analysis of the edoxudine market based on market competition and how it is expected to take shape in the future.

