Cementless Neck Stems Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Limacorporate S.p.a., DePuy Synthes,

Cementless Neck Stems

Overview:

Cementless stems implants are used in total hip replacement. When these stems are implanted, the bone tissues grow into the implant pores and secure it tightly. Using cementless stems reduces two major complications of hip replacement procedure, one is infection and other is prosthesis coming lose. The pores in the implants are designed for preserving the natural nutrition of femoral bone and ease the rehabilitation process as it allows the proper blood flow, which connects the bone and implant and cuts down the friction in intramedullary cavity and lessens the pain occurring in the hip after implantation. Cementless neck stems are available in the market in various types such as porous-coated, grit blasted, Ha-coated and porous plus HA. HA-coated stems offer high strength, while hydroxyapatite coating secures fixation. The motion of the stem in the artificial glenoid cavity and artificial humeral head can be increased using the cementless neck stems.

Major players:

Key players active in the cementless neck stems market are DePuy Synthes, Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotechni S.A.S, Stryker, Limacorporate S.p.a., Smith & Nephew, Altimed JSC, DJO Global, Inc., Imeco S.A.

Drivers:

Increasing percentage of cementless procedures among all other procedure is expected to boost growth of the global cementless neck stems market. For instance, as per the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 332,000 hip replacements are performed in the U.S. every year. Moreover, according to NJR, the percentage of hip replacement differs in age groups and genders. In age group of less than 55 year old men, the cementless hip replacement percentage is 50.8%, in 55-64 year old men, it is 51.6%, in 65-74 year old men, the percentage is 42.2% and in age group of more than 75 year old men, it is 28.8%. While, in case of women the percentage is 57.1 % in age group of less than 55 year old, in 55-64 year old women, the percentage is 51%, in 65-74 year old, it is 36.1%, and in women older than 75 years, the percentage is 22.4%.

Increasing cases of osteoarthritis and growing rate of hip replacement are expected to propel growth of the global cementless neck stem market in the coming future. For instance, according to United Nations, the global geriatric population of age above 60 years will increase accounting for 20% of the overall population by 2050, and out of this, symptomatic osteoarthritis is expected to affect 15% population i.e. 130 million individuals.

Furthermore, in 2013, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reported that between 2000 and 2013, the rate of hip replacement increased by 35%, moreover, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria witnessed highest hip replacement in 2013.

Market taxonomy:

By Type of Procedure:

Primary (First time)

Revision (Re-do)

By Age Group:

Less than 55 year old

55-64 year old

65-74 year old

More than 75 year old

By Gender:

Men

Women

By Healthcare Facility Sector:

Private

Public

By Geography:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Regional analysis:

North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global cementless neck stem market in the near future owing to high number of population in age group of 20-65, advancing healthcare infrastructure and growing availability of healthcare services for performing implantation in the region. Furthermore, Europe and Asia Pacific is also expected to witness major growth due to similar reasons.

Rise in the rate of hospitalization because of osteoarthritis and growing awareness regarding treatment availability in developed regions is expected to fuel growth of the global cementless neck stems market. For instance, according to Australian Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons in Australia, the rate of hospitalization with osteoarthritis increased from 362 in 2004-2005 to 415 in 2013-2014, where the rate of revision hip replacement increased by 19.2% in private sectors and by 33.8% in public sector.

