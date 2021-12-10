Bag-In-Box Container Market To See Record Break Revenue US$ 4.0 Billion By 2027 | DS Smith, Amcor Limited, Liqui-Box

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising usage of bag-in-box (BiB) containers in various industry areas, such as household cleansers, alcoholic drinks, and milk and dairy products, has fueled the expansion of the bag-in-box container market. A bag-in-box is a container that is used to carry and store liquids. A plastic bag, which is placed inside the box, is made up of several materials such as ethylene vinyl alcohol, ethylene vinyl acetate, and low-density polyethylene. The bag-in-box container is extremely dependable since it decreases packing waste, chemical resistance, and oxygen and moisture barrier. For many sectors, it is a sustainable packaging option. The wine business has been putting a lot of pressure on the bag-in-box container market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3512

When compared to metal and glass containers, bag-in-box containers are 30-45 percent more cost-effective. As a result, beverage makers are increasingly using bag-in-box containers to enhance product shelf life. For example, a study undertaken by Smurfit Kappa, a corrugated packaging business, found an increase in consumer demand for bag-in-box wines in October 2020. Part of the reason for the rise in demand for bag-in-box wines is a shift in consumer behaviour brought on by the epidemic. According to the company, the bag-in-box solutions have a bright future, with studies indicating that 4.4 million people are potential buyers in the next six months.

Moreover, the growing demand for household cleaners, such as surface deodorizers and surface cleaners, is expected to augment the bag-in-box container market growth. In May 2021, Scholle IPN announced that they have made commercially available a range of Amazon ISTA-6, SIOC-certified bag-in-box packaging for liquid products. The ecommerce-friendly packaging is ideal for products such as automotive fluids, lawn care chemicals, laundry care chemicals, cleaning chemicals, and beverages, such as water and wine. Thus, with the growing applications of the bag-in-box, the demand for bag-in-box container is also increasing, which in turn, driving the bag-in-box container market.

Furthermore, due to the introduction of drink-in-box containers and the growing number of grocery chains and quick-service restaurants around the world, the bag-in-box container industry is booming. Traditional containers are more expensive than drink-in-boxes. However, because of their cost-effectiveness, plastic bottles are becoming more popular in the packaging of soft drinks. As a result, the market for bag-in-box containers is projected to be disrupted by the emergence of substitute products such as glass/plastic bottles. This, in turn, is projected to limit the market for bag-in-box containers.

Buy Now and 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟎% 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟏 𝐝𝐞𝐜 2021: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3512

Key players active in the global bag-in-box container market are Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith, Amcor Limited, Liqui-Box, Scholle IPN, CDF Corporation, Vine Valley Ventures LLC, Parish Manufacturing Inc., TPS Rental Systems Ltd, and Optopack Ltd

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.