Men's Personal Care Market Size, Share, Challenges, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast To 2028

Men's Personal Care Market

The main factor driving the market is a rise in concerns about wellness, body image, self-grooming, and hygiene among men.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global men's personal care market was estimated at USD 50.35 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase from 2020 to 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

Perception around men’s beauty standards are evolving. Gender stereotypes that had been established over decades have begun to break down and beauty products are now being designed for men as well as for women. Shaving and face care products account for over 50% of the male grooming products, new categories such as body care and hair care are also fuelling the growth. Men’s personal care market players are also cashing in on the trend and launching new product lines. Studies show that nearly 177 new male grooming brands or variants were launched between 2018 and 2019.

Men’s products have different composition than women’s products and since the market is still in its first phases, new products are still being designed that can achieve better results.

Social stereotypes regarding men and women have begun disintegrating. Men who invest in personal grooming are no longer viewed as feminine but are regarded as more ambitious in making a mark in the appearance obsessed world. Such social changes have been driving the men’s personal care market.

In terms of product, the skin care segment led the market for men’s personal care and accounted for 44.2% share of the global revenue in 2019. Skincare products have penetrated the market the most due to their universal demand, increasing need owing to rising air pollution and acceptance in urban as well as rural areas.

Some of the prominent players in the men’s personal care market include:

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Unilever

• Loreal

• Beiersdorf AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Coty Inc.

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Kao Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global men’s personal care market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Skincare

• Haircare

• Personal Grooming

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Hypermarket & supermarket

• Pharmacy and drug stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key factors operating in the Men's Personal Care Market are quantitatively and qualitatively assessed to study the global and regional markets. This market report gives actionable insights and other valuable data about the overall market to provide an exhaustive study based on market drivers and restraints to project future growth.

Source: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-mens-personal-care-market

