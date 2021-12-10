Fatty Amides market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Till 2027 | BASF SE, Monsanto Company

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oleamide, behenamide, erucamide, and stearamide are fatty amides that are widely employed in a range of sectors, including plastics processing, rubber, and inks and coatings. Fatty amides are primarily utilised in the packaging sector as slide agents and anti-block agents in the manufacturing of polyolefin films and sheets. Fatty acids keep polyolefin films clear and act as an anti-blocking agent. The film processing industry consumes over 70% of all fatty amides.

The research study of the global Fatty Amides Market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Top Key Players in Fatty Amides market: BASF SE, Monsanto Company, E I du Pont de Nemours & Company, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, and Nufarm Limited

Market Restraints

The global market for fatty amides is dominated by developed regions such as North America and Europe. These markets, on the other hand, are mature and growing at a slower pace. Over the forecast period, this factor is expected to stifle the expansion of the fatty acid market. Furthermore, China is another important market that is facing a slowdown. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are expected to restrain the worldwide fatty amides market's growth.

Market Trends

Fatty amides are projected to gain in popularity due to the increasing availability of novel and inventive slip additives for seal packing. For example, Dow Performance Silicones, a new silicone-based slip additive for low-density polyethylene (LDPE) film that improves form-fill-seal (FFS) package production, was released in September 2018. Over the projection period, such slip additive innovation will benefit market expansion.

Research Objectives

– To analyze and forecast the Worldwide Fatty Amides , in terms of value and volume.

– Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

– To help decision-makers from a new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

– Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

– Analyze marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross-selling.

– Identifying Influencing factors keeping Worldwide Fatty Amides Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.

