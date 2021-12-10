Cardiac PoC Testing Devices Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories,., BG Medicine,

Cardiac PoC Testing Devices

Overview:

Cardiac POC is a medical test, which is carried out at or near the point-of-care of a patient. It is a blood test used to detect blood coagulation and cholesterol. Cardiac POC testing devices help doctors check for excessive bleeding (inside blood vessel) as well as the risk of developing thrombosis, which may lead to heart failure. Furthermore, Cardiac POC tests, such as troponin and brain natriuretic peptide analysis test, help identify cardiovascular disorders such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, and coronary artery disease, among others. The aforementioned tests help reduce the time taken to extract data/reports. Cardiac POC testing devices help reduce turnaround time, allowing immediate response and effective management of heart diseases.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), one third of cases of ischemic heart disease are caused by high cholesterol levels. Increase in blood coagulants and cholesterol level is expected to cause cardiovascular diseases. For instance, as reported by the WHO, in 2016, more than 29 million people were suffering from cardiovascular disorders and over 2.5 million people died due to cardiovascular disorders. Cardiac POC testing devices help detect heart ailments.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cardiac POC testing devices market are Medtronic Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Seimens Healthineers, BG Medicine Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

Drivers:

High prevalence or incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global cardiac POC testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the FH Foundation, 2015, familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a genetic disorder that affects around 1 in 200-500 people worldwide. Thus, with the increasing prevalence, the demand for cardiac POC testing devices is also increasing.

Moreover, as reported by WHO, in 2013, around 33.5 million people worldwide suffered from coronary artery disease, which leads to heart attack. Moreover, in 2015, the U.S. government implemented the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program to impose penalties on hospitals. The U.S. government reduced Medicare payments per patient by 1-2% for re-hospitalization within 30 days. This in turn is also expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Furthermore, growing geriatric population worldwide and cost-effective diagnosis of chronic ailments in rural areas are some major factors expected to propel growth of the global cardiac POC testing devices market. Aging can cause changes in the heart and blood vessels that may increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Cardiac Markers Test

Analyzers

By End user:

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories and Others)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global cardiac POC testing devices market due to the high of cardiovascular diseases, increasing purchasing power, and growing population in this region.

Key Developments:

Market player are adopting various inorganic strategies, such as product launch, mergers and acquisitions, etc., to increase their market share and to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2017, Abbott Laboratories launched a software firmware, which is embedded in the cardiac testing device. Moreover, in January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., establishing the company as a leader in the medical device arena. The transaction is an important part of the company's ongoing effort to develop a strong, diverse portfolio of devices, diagnostics, nutritionals, and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

