Ready To Drink Cocktails Market 2021 Overview, Opportunities And Challenges Forecast To 2028

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market

Rising consumer demand for convenient forms alcoholic beverages such as alcopops & ready to drink cocktails is contributing significantly to the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ready To Drink Cocktails Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.82 Billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.1% through the forecast period. Soaring demand for varied flavored drinks with limited alcohol because of the rising health consciousness worldwide is a crucial factor promoting the market growth. Convenience, premiumization, and on-the-go trends among youth population or millennials are further fueling the market. Additionally, consumers are seeking out various convenient beverages like ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and alcopops, for not preferring spending time at restaurants or bars. These alcoholic beverages have gained enormous demand among the teenage population inclined towards products that cater to their social lifestyle. Furthermore, the escalating need for outdoor picnics, pool-side parties, social gatherings is further benefitting the industry for RTD cocktails.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3861

The COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic outbreak raised a global concern and had a negative impact on the sector of food and beverages, with the sudden shutdown of manufacturing facilities. As the COVID crisis has elevated, the primary focus was on curbing the SARS-CoV-2’s spread among the healthcare professionals. However, to curb revenue losses any further, the industry players are highly focusing on accelerating their operations along with fostering their supply chains.

Leading industry vendors include Brown-Forman, Diageo, Manchester Drinks, Pernod Ricard, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Halewood Wines & Spirits, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Simple Skiff Beverages, LLC., and Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global ready to drink cocktails market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Malt-based

• Spirit-based

• Wine-based

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Bottle

• Cans

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online

• Liquor Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ask a Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3861

In December, 2020, the company Trader Joe’s has launched a new series of RTD beverages, especially cocktails. These cocktails comprise Whiskey Sour and Old Fashioned, consisting 35 percent of ABV and are predicted to be sold across the supermarkets in nearly 750 milliliter bottles.

Key questions answered by the report

1. At what rate will be the Ready To Drink Cocktails Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2028?

2. What are the key factors driving the Ready To Drink Cocktails Market?

3. What would be the impact of Ready To Drink Cocktails Market across different regions?

4. What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

5. What are the future growth strategies in the Ready To Drink Cocktails Market?

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3861

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Deodorization Systems Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/02/27/1992167/0/en/Deodorization-Systems-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-25-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Artificial Flavors Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/10/1998277/0/en/Artificial-Flavors-Market-To-Reach-USD-15-20-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Individual Quick Freezing Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/24/2005774/0/en/Individual-Quick-Freezing-IQF-Market-To-Reach-USD-23-65-Billion-By-2026-Reports-and-Data.html

Flavor Enhancers Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/08/12/2077509/0/en/Flavor-Enhancers-Market-To-Reach-USD-11-5-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Polyol Sweeteners Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/28/2166227/0/en/Polyol-Sweeteners-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-12-Billion-By-2027-Increasing-Adoption-in-the-Food-and-Beverage-Industry-and-Growing-Pharmaceutical-Applications-will-be-the-Major-Fact.html