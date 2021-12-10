Gastrointestinal Devices Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,

Gastrointestinal Devices

Gastrointestinal is an adjective meaning of or pertaining to the stomach and intestines.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gastrointestinal Devices Market

Overview:

Gastrointestinal is an adjective meaning of or pertaining to the stomach and intestines. A tract is a group of anatomic structures or a sequence of associated body organs. Gastrointestinal diseases affect the gastrointestinal (GI) tract from the mouth to the anus. There are two types, such as structural and functional. Gastrointestinal disease involve GI tract such as the stomach, small intestine, large intestine esophagus, and rectum. GI disease can also be related to other organs of the digestive system such as pancreas, liver, and gallbladder. The principal functions of the gastrointestinal tract are to digest and absorb ingested nutrients, and to excrete waste products of digestion. Primarily, it is a tube that can transfer food to various organs of digestion. Some bilaterians (animals having a bilateral symmetry) that are small in size have no exit or opening and they dispose of solid wastes by mouth or other means.

Devices used to examine the inner lining of the gastrointestinal tract are called gastrointestinal devices. Gastrointestinal devices can be used to identify an infection or abnormality in the basic functioning of the GI tract. These devices are also used to detect the root cause of many diseases concerning the GI tract, such as tumor, persistent pain, abdominal bleeding, vomiting, and inflammation that affects the stomach, esophagus, and duodenum. Moreover, GI devices can be used to treat these diseases. Bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, ulcer, colon cancer, and gastroesophageal reflux disease are some of the examples GI disease. Increasing prevalence of these diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and increase in consumption of fast food is expected to propel the market growth.

To Get Research PDF Brochure Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/185

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global gastrointestinal devices market are Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Medtronic, Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujinon Ltd., Covidien Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., and Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Drivers:

Increasing number of minimally-invasive procedures is expected to augment the growth of the global gastrointestinal devices market over the forecast period. Conventional open surgery can lead to a number of complications, such as infections, pain, fatigue, blood clots, and muscle atrophy, which in turn has forced health centers worldwide to go for GI devices. Minimally invasive surgeries lower cost and hospital stay, lower post operation risks, rapid results, and faster recovery period. These factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Moreover, high prevalence of colorectal cancer and high prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease is expected to augment the growth of the global gastrointestinal devices market. For instance, according to a Healthline report (published in 2012), pregnant women and individuals over the age of 40 are at higher risk of gastroesophageal disease. Around 25% of pregnant women experience symptoms of the disease, and it increases with time.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global gastrointestinal devices market due to the increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease, high consumption of fast food, and sedentary lifestyle. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, colorectal cancer is expected to lead to 50,260 deaths in the United States.

Christmas Sale in Live!!!!!

Buy Now and Get 25-30% Discount on This Report

Buy-Now this Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/185

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

GI endoscopes

GI instruments

GI accessories

By End User:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others

Key Developments:

Market players are focusing on launching new products and are adopting various strategies to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in March 2018, EMcision Ltd. announced that it and its subsidiaries have been acquired by Boston Scientific. Boston Scientific acquired EMcision to expand its endoscopy portfolio to include the HabibTM EndoHPB probe.

In April 2019, The KARL STORZ HyDome system received the world-renowned Red Dot Award due to its outstanding quality of design and functionality.

In February 2019, Olympus Corp. launched EndoBRAIN, an open platform for AI-assisted diagnosis in endoscopic examinations.

To Get more Business Statergies Request for Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/185

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837