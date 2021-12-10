Europe Advanced Biodiesel Market is expected to reach US$ 20,288.8 Mn by the end of 2027

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various governments are promoting the use of renewable and sustainable energy sources. Advanced biofuels, recycled carbon fuels, and renewable liquids and gases are examples of advanced renewable transportation fuels. The biodiesel and renewable diesel industries have a lot of potential in terms of developing sustainable energy. As a result, several companies in Europe's advanced biodiesel sector have teamed up to perform a year-long validation experiment of biodiesel technology for high-mileage vehicles. For example, Archer Daniels Midland Company, an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation, announced in February 2020 that, as part of a year-long validation project of biodiesel technology for high-mileage fleet applications, the company's five trucks will be outfitted with Optimus Technologies' (a clean energy technology company) Vector fuel system, a technology that allows diesel engines to operate on sustainable fuel sources.

Transport biofuel production has expanded dramatically in recent years, which is good news for Europe's advanced biodiesel sector. According to the International Energy Agency, transport biofuel output increased by 6% year over year in 2019 and is predicted to increase by 3% annually over the following five years. However, until 2030, this will not be enough to fulfil the required annual production growth of 10%.

Carbon dioxide is emitted when conventional fuel is used. As a result, investing in biodiesels is critical. Various competitors in the advanced biodiesel market in Europe have focused on transforming composite materials into bio-based feedstock in this quest. For example, in March 2020, Koninklijke DSM N.V, a Dutch global firm, teamed with UPM Biofuels, a manufacturer of sustainable raw materials, to convert Dyneema, a fibre, into bio-based feedstock, reducing the environmental impact of Dyneema. Dextrose can potentially be utilised as a feedstock for biodiesel manufacturing. Cargill, Incorporated, an American privately held global food corporation, partnered with Virent, a downstream energy provider, in October 2020 to evaluate the use of Cargill's corn dextrose as a feedstock to Virent's BioForming technology for the production of drop-in low-carbon biofuels and biochemicals.

Several companies in North America are focusing on using canola to make biodiesel. Canola imports into China were recently prohibited. However, approximately 3.17 million tonnes of canola are necessary to meet the planned Low Carbon Fuel Standard, and companies must devise efficient strategies to alleviate the strain caused by a lack of Chinese demand.

