Fitness Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 24.1 Billion by 2027 | Brunswick Corp., Technogym SpA, Nautilus, Inc

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness equipment is a type of device that is used to improve one's physical health and fitness. It enhances health, physical stamina, muscle development, and weight management. Cardiovascular fitness equipment and weight training equipment are two types of fitness equipment. Treadmills, computerised stationary bikes, and ellipticals are examples of cardiovascular fitness equipment, while weight machines, bars, racks, and strength machines are examples of weight training equipment.Treadmills, weightlifting machines, and stationary bikes are examples of fitness equipment. They're used in places including the home, the gym, the fitness centre, hotels, and corporate workplaces. This apparatus aids in weight loss, increased stamina, and the removal of extra fat.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide fitness equipment market is expected to reach roughly US$ 24.1 billion by the end of 2027, rising at a CAGR of 3.5 percent throughout the forecast period (2019-2027).

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Brunswick Corp., Technogym SpA, Nautilus, Inc., Amer Sports Oyj, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc., SportsArt Fitness, Inc., Iron Grip Barbell Company, and Adidas AG...



Due to increased awareness about health and fitness among the obese and young population, the worldwide fitness equipment industry has seen substantial expansion in recent years. The worldwide fitness equipment market is divided into two types of equipment: cardiovascular training equipment and weight training equipment. Due to the growing demand for cardio activities among the fat population, cardiovascular training equipment has surpassed weight training equipment globally. This aspect is expected to boost market growth throughout the forecast period.

