Breast Biopsy Devices Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.,

Breast Biopsy Devices

A breast biopsy is a medical processed that involved extraction of sample of breast tissue or cells that is to be tested for breast cancer.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Biopsy Devices Market

A breast biopsy is a medical processed that involved extraction of sample of breast tissue or cells that is to be tested for breast cancer. It is majorly preferred to detect breast cancer. This test mainly recommended when the female patient has an uncharacteristic lumps in the breast or abnormal change in the nipple such as any cellulite, congealing, scaling, or crusting of the skin.

Vacuum-assisted breast biopsy is emerging segment in the global breast biopsy devices market

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer or suspicious lesions is driving growth of the breast biopsy devices market. Vacuum-assisted breast biopsy (VABB) are majorly used because they are low price and offer quick response time as compared to other diagnostic devices such as ultrasound, x-ray, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging. For example, according to Hologic, C.R. Bard and Mammotome Company, VABB accounts for 90% of its revenue in the breast biopsy devices. Some of the other factors driving the market for breast biopsy devices market are increasing level of awareness. The American Cancer Society, Inc, advises men and women to attend self-awareness exams conducted through the year, which helps individual to detect any change in their breast which would be further diagnosed by the physician. Higher incidence of breast cancer is also attributed to increasing exposure to toxic chemicals. According to Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), in the U.S., around 50,000 workers die each year as a result of past exposure to hazardous agents.

To Get Research PDF Brochure Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/123

On the other hand, high cost of procedure and side effects such as bleeding and infections post-procedure are key factor hindering market growth for breast biopsy devices.

VABB and fine aspiration needles contribute major share in breast biopsy devices market

The global breast biopsy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into biopsy needles, biopsy tables, biopsy wires, and guidance systems.

On the basis of procedure type, the market is segmented into fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy, core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy and biopsy markers. Core needle biopsy is sub-segmented into stereotactic core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsies and magnetic resonance imaging biopsy guidance; surgical biopsy is sub-segmented into incisional biopsy and excisional biopsy.

On the basis of guidance technology, the market is divided into ultrasound-guided, mammography-guided and magnetic resonance.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, and others.

Christmas Sale is Live!!!!

Buy Now and Get 25-30% Discount on This Report

Buy-Now this Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/123

Growing breast cancer cases in North America a highly lucrative market

Regional segmentation by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share, due to strong presence of key players and rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies across countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In 2015, according to Susang Komen—a non-profit organization that focuses on breast cancer awareness—there were over 2.3 million breast cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. According to The European Breast Cancer Coalition, in EU-28 361,600 cases of breast cancer were reported in 2012, and 1 in 8 women in the EU-28 are projected to develop breast cancer before the age of 85. Europe is the second-largest market, due to high presence of elderly people that are more susceptible to diseases owing to weak immune system. Increasing disposable income and rising awareness level among the populace in Asia Pacific, is expected to position Asia Pacific as a high growth market in the near future. According to International Association of Cancer Registries, in 2012, over 600,000 new breast cancer cases were reported in Asia, accounting for 39% of all breast cancers diagnosed worldwide.

Hologic is one of the major company for breast biopsy devices market

Key players operating the breast biopsy devices market include Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Intact Medical, Mammotome, OncoCyte Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), among others. Major companies in the market are highly involved in introducing innovative products and lowering production costs to enhance profitability. For instance, in the recent times C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable biopsy handles for free when disposable biopsy needles are purchased.

Key Developments

Key companies in the market focused on various business strategies such as merger and acquisition, in order to enhance their market presence. For example, in December 2017, Becton, Dickson and Company, a medical technology company, acquired C.R. Bard, Inc. for US$ 16 million. The acquisition will provide improved treatment for serious medical conditions such as cancer.

Key companies in the market focused on various business strategies such as product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio and cater consumer base. For instance, Hologic Inc. a U.S.-based medical technology company launched Brevera breast biopsy system with CorLumina technology.

To Get more Business Statergies Request for Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/123

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837